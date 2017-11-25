As any human might reasonably react to having a photo opportunity with a cute and feathery turkey, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders excitedly tweeted some pictures of herself and one of the pardoned gobble-monsters in the day leading up to the annual Turkey Pardon. There are two black and white photos! She looks pretty happy! But who’s not happy is Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney of West Wing fame, as Sanders decided to compare herself to Aaron Sorkin’s beloved walkin’ and talkin’ drama. “We had a surprise visitor in my office today and got to live a real life version of an episode of the ‘West Wing’” she tweeted.

We had a surprise visitor in my office today and got to live a real life version of an episode of the “West Wing”. pic.twitter.com/skrWxVCcBc — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 21, 2017

Josh Lyman — er, Whitford — was swift with his rebuttal. “I know C.J. Cregg. C.J. Cregg is a friend of mine,” he wrote. “You’re no C.J. Cregg.”

“Thanks for having my back, Josh,” Janney seemingly responded in character. “Love, C.J.”

Thanks for having my back, Josh love,C.J. https://t.co/aVOM5Xm2YY — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) November 22, 2017

Let the real vs. fake press secretary battle begin.