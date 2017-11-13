Thor: Ragnarok Has Already Made $650 Million

Photo: Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Marvel has issued a strong November challenge to DC. After three weeks in the international box office, Thor: Ragnarok has brought in more than $650 million around the world, putting it on pace to be the biggest superhero movie of the year. (That title currently belongs to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but according to Variety, Ragnarok is tracking just ahead of that movie at the same point in its release cycle.) The Taika Waititi–directed third Thor movie has already topped the predecessors in its mini-franchise, has experienced relatively small week-to-week drops at box offices around the world, and, like all good blockbusters these days, has been doing big business in China, staying No. 1 in that country for two weeks in a row. Now, let’s see what Justice League has in the tank!