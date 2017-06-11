Photo: Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox

What to make of the British-Irish Martin McDonagh, whose plays stake out a border between the whimsically mundane and the tragically murderous and whose movies (In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths) push the envelope even more perversely? His Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was the audience favorite at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, and there’s mad buzz over Frances McDormand’s performance as a mother who — understandably — can’t let go of the rape and murder of her teenage daughter, which has, in less than a year, become a cold case. The police and citizens of Ebbing want her to shut up already, which is why McDormand’s Mildred rents the eponymous billboards on which she calls out the sheriff, Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), for his alleged inaction. Willoughby has his own afflictions, and the town thinks Mildred’s harping is unseemly. A deputy named Dixon (Sam Rockwell) with a history of brutality is particularly incensed by the public shaming. Are they protecting someone, or is this really just a matter of time passing and life moving on?

McDonagh begins with a finely calibrated mixture of foggy melancholy and quirk. The owner of the billboard company (Caleb Landry Jones) is easily bullied into submission. Dixon — though scary — begins to take on the sad affect of Stan Laurel, while his poisonous mother (Sandy Martin) directs him to put the meddling woman in her place. Peter Dinklage gazes on Mildred with moist eyes, hoping the pair might ease each other’s loneliness — though she refers to him acidly as “the midget.” McDonagh’s use of rude comedy to test his tragic premise is, at first, exhilarating. Through his heroine, he forces his characters out of their comfort zones, and they hit notes of anger, petulance, and tenderness that seem to shock even them. I was riveted for a long time by McDormand’s stricken but determined face, by how Mildred keeps dragging herself into confrontations when every cell in her body seems weary.

Mildred can’t get justice or revenge — there are no witnesses and no DNA matches — and so she firebombs her own side, trying to ignite, in a void, the conscience of her fellow humans. Which is where Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri turns broad to the point of silliness, while at the same time being hideously graphic in its descriptions and imagery. I confess that I had a hard time reconciling McDonagh’s madcap incongruities with the horror of the original crime and the grief of a mother struggling to cope with so primal an injury. Are the people who love the movie less rigid in their tastes? Or has McDonagh succeeded in so thoroughly psyching them out that they’re afraid to call foul?

*This article appears in the October 30, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.