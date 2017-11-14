Tiffany Haddish To Continue Stealing the Scene With Two More Movie Deals

After her meteoric rise to fame as the breakout star of this summer’s Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish is in high demand, and her schedule is only getting busier. In addition to her stand-up comedy career, her book deal, and being Saturday Night Live’s first black female comic to host, Haddish just landed parts in two upcoming movies. According to Variety, the comedian has been cast in The Kitchen and The Temp. The Kitchen is an ensemble movie based on the DC Comic of the same name, which follows several women living in Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970’s who take on a life of crime after their mobster husbands are put in prison. The Temp, meanwhile, is a comedy from producer Will Packer, who also worked on Girls Trip. The movie deals also nearly guarantee a round of promotional visits to late-shows a little over a year from now, in which the hilarious star can share more great stories about her off-screen antics.
