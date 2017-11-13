Tiffany Haddish’s Boo Boo Jeffries SNL Character Is the New David S. Pumpkins

Meet Boo Boo Jeffries, the warrior to lead us into 2018. “Knock knock, who’s there? Boo Boo Jeffries, Boo Boo Jeffries who? If you don’t know, you stupid!” Her two modes of attack are Rihanna and Beyoncé, her best friend is her mom, and she’s not afraid to call her sister’s husband Mark. The writers have confirmed to Vulture that Boo Boo Jeffries exists in the David Pumpkins-verse or the “PCU.” For her encore, can Boo Boo Jeffries score Tiffany Haddish the Oscar nomination she so rightly deserves?
Comments