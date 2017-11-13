Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Behind the Scenes of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The blood-red signs became the talk of the town in more than just the fictional town of Ebbing.

10:45 a.m.

Lady Bird, Dave Matthews Band, and Adolescent Imaginings of Adulthood

Why “Crash Into Me” is the perfect theme song for Lady Bird.

10:35 a.m.

Robert Kirkman on the ‘Really, Really Ugly’ History of the Comic-Book Industry

The Walking Dead creator’s new documentary series debuts on Monday.

9:53 a.m.

John Oliver Calls C.K.’s Canceled Film ‘Exhibit A If This Ever Goes to Trial’

Oliver made a joke about C.K. before focusing on Trump for an episode.

9:53 a.m.

Tiffany Haddish’s Boo Boo Jeffries SNL Character Is the New David S. Pumpkins

She’s a part of the David Pumpkins-verse or the “PCU.”

9:47 a.m.

Marc Maron Says Louis C.K. Lied to Him When Confronted With Harassment Rumors

“I believed my friend. It’s just that the environment enabled the dismissiveness of it.”

9:22 a.m.

Brand New Postpones Tour Amid Jesse Lacey Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jesse Lacey has been accused of soliciting nude photos from a 15 year old.

8:53 a.m.

Star Trek: Discovery Recap: One Last Job

If you’re planting covert sensors on an enemy ship, maybe try making them quieter.

8:00 a.m.

Tori Amos Is Still Here

The singer-songwriter on how the music industry silences women, what men need to learn about harassment, and a career spent fighting.

1:15 a.m.

HBO’s Deadwood Movie Will Reportedly Ride Into Production Fall 2018

Time to start saving up your swears.

12:12 a.m.

Mean Girls’ Daniel Franzese Accuses Actress Bijou Phillips of Homophobia, Abuse

“She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me. I was scared and closeted and feared for my job.”

12:01 a.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Recap: More Haskell Than It’s Worth

To Curb’s credit, “Namaste” tiptoes somewhat delicately around the topic of Asperger’s syndrome.

Yesterday at 11:08 p.m.

Vice Principals Series-Finale Recap: The Truth Will Set You Free

The big payoff at the end of Vice Principals is quite a surprise.

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Melissa Benoist Addresses Sexual Harassment After Supergirl Showrunner Suspended

“When people commit crimes or harass others they should always be held accountable …”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Poldark Recap: Peyton Place

Is Ross Poldark a bad husband?

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Walking Dead Recap: A Zookeeper’s Tale

Jaded as longtime TWD fans must be, it’s hard not to ache for Zeke.

Yesterday at 9:05 p.m.

Cardi B Was Made to Be This Famous

Only in 2017 could this particular strip-club, reality-television, rap-fame fairy tale have come true. And maybe only for Cardi B.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Recap: Wedding Bells

If I don’t see some part of this wedding, I’m gonna be furious.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Armie Hammer’s Complicated Affair With Call Me by Your Name

The actor was poised to be a major matinee idol. But he wasn’t prepared for what happened to him on the set of director Luca Guadagnino’s film.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Outlander Recap: The Sloop Jamie F.

Jamie and Claire seem rather chill about embarking for the West Indies.