Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for A+E Networks

Much like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences before it, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has now ousted producer Harvey Weinstein from their ranks. The move comes after dozens of accusers emerged to allege Weinstein subjected them to sexual-harassment, assault and rape. The decision echoes that made by the Producers Guild of America, which permanently banned Weinstein early last week. “The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue,” the TV Academy said in their statement. “The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership.” In addition to the professional repercussions of the many, many accusations lodged against him, Weinstein is reportedly currently under investigation by the New York Police Department for multiple alleged rapes. You can read the TV Academy’s statement in below.