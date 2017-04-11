Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations....wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017

Uma Thurman will eventually talk about her experiences in regards to sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood, but it’s going to be on her terms and her terms only. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood — which occurred last month, but received particularly wide circulation on Twitter today due to journalist Yashar Ali — the actress responded to a question about women speaking out against inappropriate behavior in the workplace with a powerful, and even chilling, sentiment of her own. “I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned I’m not a child and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself,” Thurman explained. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” While Thurman gave no indication if she would be naming, if any, names when she chooses to speak out, the question was specifically about Harvey Weinstein, who served as a producer for all of the Quentin Tarantino films she starred in.