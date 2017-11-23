Uma Thurman Taunts Harvey Weinstein In Thanksgiving Instagram

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

In between consuming too much food, possibly watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and whatever else Uma Thurman gets up to on Turkey Day, the actress took the time to wish almost everyone a happy holiday on Instagram, and also to support those who have come forward with accounts of sexual abuse. We say “almost” everyone because Thurman made a very pointed exception for her well-wishings, saying, “Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators.” You can read the post in its entirety below to get the full effect, and you really, really should.