Veronica Mars Actor Brad Bufanda Dies by Suicide at 34

The Hollywood Reporter confirms Veronica Mars actor Brad Bufanda died Wednesday at the age of 34. According to Ed Winter of the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office, Bufanda committed suicide by jumping from a building on the 300 block of Fuller Ave. “There was a note,” says Winter. Bufanda’s rep Kirsten Solem told THR, “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being. He was reviving his career having just completed two movies, and we are shocked and saddened by his passing.” Veronica Mars fans know Bufanda as PCHer and friend of Weevil Felix Toombs; the death of the ill-fated teen biker launches the events of the show’s second season. Bufanda also appeared on Days of Our Lives, Boston Public, A Cinderella Story and Malcolm in the Middle. On Friday, several of the actor’s Veronica Mars coworkers took to social media to remember him after news of his death became public.
Comments