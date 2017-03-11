Latest News from Vulture

11 mins ago

Netflix Cuts Ties With Kevin Spacey

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” the streaming platform said in a statement.

10:15 p.m.

Veronica Mars Actor Brad Bufanda Dies by Suicide at 34

Bufanda is best known for playing PCHer Felix Toombs on the first two seasons of the Rob Thomas series.

10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: Let’s Talk About Rafael

Raf’s downward spiral into dickish, desperate territory happened pretty quickly.

9:29 p.m.

Three More Men Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault and Misconduct

“He was actually saying that I did want to and I was a coward. That was his tactic. It was unbelievable.”

9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Life Doesn’t Make Narrative Sense

If Rebecca ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.

7:06 p.m.

Halloween 2017 Is Dead and Gone, But Beyoncé’s Lil Kim Halloween Looks Live On

She posted a rainbow of Lil Kim Halloween costumes on her website Friday.

6:36 p.m.

Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath Sues Alice Glass Over Rape Accusation

Glass claimed that Kath raped and psychologically abused her over the course of ten years.

6:21 p.m.

WME Agent Adam Venit Takes Leave Following Terry Crews Groping Accusation

Days after the first Harvey Weinstein exposé, Terry Crews said a “high-level Hollywood executive” groped him.

5:22 p.m.

NYPD Considering Arrest Warrant for Harvey Weinstein for Alleged Rape

Actress Paz de la Huerta says Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

5:17 p.m.

The Duffer Brothers Recap Stranger Things 2, ‘Chapter Five: Dig Dug’

“A lot of the stuff in the tunnels is very Indiana Jones.”

5:16 p.m.

Death of a Salesman Director Says Dustin Hoffman Was Just a ‘Kidder’ On Set

A production assistant on the 1985 movie said Dustin Hoffman sexually harassed her during filming.

4:34 p.m.

My Friend Dahmer Is a Fascinating Portrait of an Incipient Serial Killer

Marc Meyers humanizes Jeffrey Dahmer without minimizing his monstrousness — or his mystery.

4:19 p.m.

Mindhunter Season Finale Recap: The Lone Wolf

Holden is slipping all too easily into a disturbing role.

4:14 p.m.

What Is the Funniest Marvel Movie?

Humor has been essential to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but which movie had the most laughs?

3:58 p.m.

A Tribute to Red Oaks, One of TV’s Most Underappreciated Shows

Five reasons why its sweet, perceptive coming-of-age story is worth watching.

3:11 p.m.

Oscar Futures: How Will Sony Handle Its Kevin Spacey Movie?

All the Money in the World is in deep trouble.

2:57 p.m.

There’s a Decent Album Hidden in Chris Brown’s Bloated Heartbreak on a Full Moon

When Chris Brown stops fixating on sex in hallways, drunken hookups, and girls who mix cocaine and painkillers, the album’s value comes into focus.

2:01 p.m.

The Stories Behind The Good Place’s Best Visual-Effects Gags

From the unicorn to Janet barfing pennies.

1:49 p.m.

Seth Meyers Says Trump Can Only Think in Chants

“Lock her up! Build that wall! Cut, cut, cut!”

1:21 p.m.

CMA Awards Will Now Allow Questions About Politics, Guns

Co-host Brad Paisley called the press restrictions “ridiculous and unfair.”