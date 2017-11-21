See Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Vulture Festival L.A.
The inaugural Vulture Festival L.A. happened this past weekend at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and it was crazy. Crazy as in good, but also crazy like a padded room, since we had one of those, with photographers from JUCO and set designer Dane Johnson covering a room in the hotel with carpet, carpet, and more carpet. In turn, guests like Finn Wolfhard, Issa Rae, and Ted Danson felt free to let their freak flags fly, taking very silly photos. Or sometimes the carpet was a nice, comfortable, soft background for lovely guests like Natalie Portman and Ava DuVernay.
Production credits: Photographs by JUCO for Vulture Art direction by Maya Robinson Set design by Dane Johnson
