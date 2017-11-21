See Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Vulture Festival L.A.

The inaugural Vulture Festival L.A. happened this past weekend at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and it was crazy. Crazy as in good, but also crazy like a padded room, since we had one of those, with photographers from JUCO and set designer Dane Johnson covering a room in the hotel with carpet, carpet, and more carpet. In turn, guests like Finn Wolfhard, Issa Rae, and Ted Danson felt free to let their freak flags fly, taking very silly photos. Or sometimes the carpet was a nice, comfortable, soft background for lovely guests like Natalie Portman and Ava DuVernay.

Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Natalie Portman. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Dave Franco and James Franco, The Disaster Artist. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Issa Rae, HBO’s Insecure. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Robert Pattinson, Good Time. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Jason Schwartzman, Bored to Death. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Ted Danson, Bored to Death Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Jonathan Ames, Bored to Death Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Ed Helms and Owen Wilson, Father Figures. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Sarah Silverman, Hulu’s I Love You, America. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Lena Waithe and Common, The Chi. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Erika Jayne, Real Housewives. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Vincent Rodriguez III, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Gabrielle Ruiz, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
David Hull, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Tig Notaro, One Mississippi. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Paul Feig. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Rob McElhenney, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Kaitlin Olson, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Dan Lagana, American Vandal. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Will Forte, Clone High. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Clone High. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, UnREAL. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Meredith Hagner, Search Party. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
James Freedson-Jackson, Strange Ones. Photo: JUCO for Vulture
Jeff Perry, Scandal. Photo: JUCO for Vulture

Production credits:
Photographs by JUCO for Vulture
Art direction by Maya Robinson
Set design by Dane Johnson

