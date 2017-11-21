See Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Vulture Festival L.A.

The inaugural Vulture Festival L.A. happened this past weekend at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and it was crazy. Crazy as in good, but also crazy like a padded room, since we had one of those, with photographers from JUCO and set designer Dane Johnson covering a room in the hotel with carpet, carpet, and more carpet. In turn, guests like Finn Wolfhard, Issa Rae, and Ted Danson felt free to let their freak flags fly, taking very silly photos. Or sometimes the carpet was a nice, comfortable, soft background for lovely guests like Natalie Portman and Ava DuVernay.

Finn Wolfhard and Linnea Berthelsen, Stranger Things.

Shawn Levy (left) and Paul Reiser, Stranger Things.

Dave Franco and James Franco, The Disaster Artist.

Ava DuVernay and Ryan Coogler.

Lena Waithe and Common, The Chi.

Guillermo del Toro and Doug Jones, The Shape of Water.

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Scott Michael Foster and Donna Lynne Champlin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Vella Lovell and Pete Gardner, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek.

Emily Hampshire and Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek.

Glenn Howerton and Danny DeVito, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Tyler Alvarez and Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal.

Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, American Vandal.

Nicole Sullivan and Michael McDonald, Clone High.

Christa Miller and Bill Lawrence, Clone High.

Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby, UnREAL.

Genevieve Buechner, Craig Bierko, and Bo, UnREAL.

Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash, Superstore.

Nico Santos and Nichole Bloom, Superstore.

Alia Shawkat, Search Party.

John Reynolds and John Early, Search Party.

Charles Rogers, Sarah-Violet Bliss, and Jeffery Self, Search Party.

Sofia Coppola.

Jason Jones and Natalie Zea, The Detour.

Amber Tamblyn with Rachel McKibbens, Feminist As Fuck reading series.

Randa Jarrar and Attica Locke, Feminist As Fuck reading series.

Tony Goldwyn and Scott Foley, Scandal.

Darby Stanchfield and Joshua Malina, Scandal.

Bellamy Young and Cornelius Smith Jr., Scandal.

Guillermo Diaz and Joe Morton, Scandal.

