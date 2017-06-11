Watch Tony Shalhoub in a First Look at Broadway’s Haunting The Band’s Visit

“Once, not long ago, a group of musicians came to Israel from Egypt,” begins The Band’s Visit, the new musical based on the 2007 Israeli film. “You probably didn’t hear about it. It wasn’t very important.” After an Off Broadway run that premiered to rave reviews (at the time our theater critic said that “perfect is the wrong word for such a rangy, unusual musical, but it’ll just have to do”), The Band’s Visit will transfer to Broadway this fall. In this first-look clip above, you can get a taste of the show’s offerings, which include Tony Shalhoub as the stern leader of the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra, the spellbinding Katrina Lenk as their Israeli host, and a sample of the song “Answer Me,” the musical’s 11 o’clock number. The Band’s Visit is currently in previews on Broadway, and opens on November 9.
