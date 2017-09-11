While it might have been the Country Music Association’s goal to make the Country Music Awards as apolitical as possible, that didn’t stop the co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood from making some light digs at the president. During the 51st annual event on Wednesday the country singers delivered a duet parody of Underwood’s 2005 crossover hit “Before He Cheats.” Paisley, who joked he wanted to sing songs like “Way down Yonder on the Scaramucci” and “Hold me closer, Bernie Sanders,” started the spoof number. “Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, reaching for his cellphone,” sang Paisley. “Right now, he’s probably asking Siri, ‘How in the hell do you spell Pocahontas?’ The bit also included several references to “covfefe” and the the climax you could probably guess, “maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets.”