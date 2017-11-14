Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

Joe Biden Hopes Trump Will Be the ‘Single Exception in American History’

And no, he’s not ready to decide about 2020 yet.

22 mins ago

J.J. Abrams Brings Jimmy Kimmel’s Teen Comic Book to Life With Absurd Trailer

Starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston, and more.

9:38 a.m.

Future Man Is a Bawdy, Tiresome Riff on Sci-Fi Classics

The Hulu comedy Future Man is not unwatchable, but it’s pretty bad.

9:26 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon Breaks Into Tears While Paying Tribute to His Late Mother, Gloria

“She was the best audience, she was the one I was always trying to make laugh.”

9:17 a.m.

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Double Time

There is no less Scottish dance style in the world than the tango.

9:00 a.m.

The Middle’s Eden Sher Wishes the Show Got More Political

“I’ll say that if it were my show, I would’ve hinted towards some political opinion.”

9:00 a.m.

A Fantastic Woman Is an Agonizing Tale of Grief and Otherness

The Chilean awards contender is a little too chilly for its own good.

8:00 a.m.

Every Season of The Mindy Project, Ranked

The very best and worst of Mindy’s six seasons.

1:44 a.m.

Taylor Swift Plays New Single ‘New Year’s Day’ on The Tonight Show

Taylor Swift affirms her reputation as a very thoughtful girlfriend.

1:04 a.m.

FBI Reportedly Opens Probe Into Judge After Controversial Meek Mill Sentencing

Mill’s lawyer has maintained Judge Genece Brinkley acted inappropriately, allegedly offering professional and musical advice to the rapper.

1:00 a.m.

The Mindy Project Series-Finale Recap: Happy Endings

After six seasons, Mindy pulls it all off in the end.

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

It Screenwriter to Pen Are You Afraid of the Dark? Movie

Submitted for the approval of every ’90s kid.

Yesterday at 11:34 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season-Finale Recap: Apology Whiz

Next year, the cast should just be Kelly, Shannon, and Linda the office manager.

Yesterday at 11:04 p.m.

One Tree Hill Cast Issues Statement About Showrunner Sexual Harassment

The OTH creator’s sexual misconduct was allegedly “something of an ‘open secret’” during the show’s eight-season run.

Yesterday at 9:42 p.m.

Zendaya to Star in A White Lie, and Will Produce With Reese Witherspoon

The biopic tells the story of Anita Hemmings, the first black woman to graduate from Vassar.

Yesterday at 8:44 p.m.

Bijou Phillips Apologizes to Daniel Franzese for Alleged Homophobic Harassment

“I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel.”

Yesterday at 8:41 p.m.

Pamela Adlon Reportedly Drops Dave Becky As Her Manager

Becky issued an apology today for not doing more to act on assault claims against his former client Louis C.K.

Yesterday at 8:02 p.m.

The Rally for Meek Mill Draws Hundreds of Supporters

In Philadelphia, hundreds of people, including Rick Ross, came out in support of Meek Mill.

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

SNL Tackles Louis C.K. Allegations With ‘Claire From HR’

Claire, played by Cecily Strong, made digs at C.K. during Weekend Update.

Yesterday at 5:28 p.m.

The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane

“That’s it, that satisfies me — it makes me a real fart-propelled machine.”