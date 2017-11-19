If 2017 hasn’t gotten you into an emotional state already, Pink and Kelly Clarkson are here to bring out those tissues with their duet of “Everybody Hurts.” The duo opened Sunday night’s American Music Awards with the R.E.M. cover as a tribute to those affected by recent tragedies. It was the first time the two power house vocalists ever performed together. Jamie Foxx introduced the number with several first responders behind him on the stage. “This year, more than perhaps any other in recent history, we needed the power of music to help us escape the news of the day,” Foxx said. “We needed that power of music to help us heal from hurricanes, wild fires, hate, hatred fueled violence: 2017 is the year that tested our faith. At these moments of crises heroes emerge.” After thanking the first responders he added, “As this year comes to a close we look forward to 2018 with hope. For, even as we mourn those who were lost, we know this: together our strength will pull us through. Together we shall overcome the pain. Together we can unite as a people and as a nation.”

