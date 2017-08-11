Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly

Like many country music stars, Sturgill Simpson went to Nashville’s Bridgstone Arena on Wednesday night. Unlike many of his peers, however, he never entered the CMA Awards. Instead he spent a good 45 minutes outside the venue busking with his acoustic guitar and a sign that read, “‘Struggling’ country singer… Anything helps (all donations go to the ACLU).” He also had another sign that explained that he wasn’t taking requests, but he was taking questions. Not much was off topic for the singer, who answered queries from fans via Facebook Live. He talked about everything from Donald Trump (“He’s a fascist fucking pig”) to his preference of Kanye West over Drake. He also didn’t seem too upset that he wasn’t nominated for any of the CMA awards this year—he says he didn’t enter his name for consideration (so he wasn’t snubbed this time). In the end he declared, “We made $13 for the ACLU tonight, so it was all worth it.” Watch the video below.