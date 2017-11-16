Lena Waithe’s New Show The Chi Gets a Gut-Punching First Trailer

Lena Waithe’s Emmy-winning “Thanksgiving” episode on Master of None may have touched your heart, but her new show plans to punch it. The Chi, created by Waithe and Common, tells the harrowing stories of Chicago’s Southside from the people surviving it: a kid trying to keep off the streets (Moonlight’s breakout child star Alex Hibbert); a young man falling in love while enduring heartache (Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell); a teen falling in lust (Detroit’s Jacob Latimore) while living under the roof of his mother (The Get Down’s Yolonda Ross); a drifter in trouble with the law (Queen of Katwe’s Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), and more. Common also stars. It’s all fittingly set to Chance the Rapper and Kanye’s “All We Got.” The Chi premieres on Showtime on January 7.
Comments