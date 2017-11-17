The Neighborhood Is on Watch in the Second Season of Netflix’s Easy

Imagine a world in which you overlap in the same friend Venn diagram as Michaela Watkins, Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci, Elizabeth Reaser, Aubrey Plaza, Marc Maron, Judy Greer, Aya Cash, and Joe Lo Truglio. Since you don’t, that is a total bummer, but at least you can pretend you do with the second season of Joe Swanberg’s refreshing Netflix anthology series, Easy. These cool Chicago buddies will return for season two on December 1, at which point they’ll solicit relationship advice from toddlers, explore open relationships, and pursue vigilante justice.
