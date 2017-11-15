Paddington would very much like to be removed from this narrative, one that he never asked to be a part of. Do you hear that? That’s the sound of Paddington — the fictional children’s book bear — listening to “Since U Been Gone” or “Bye Bye Bye” or, most likely, “Irreplaceable.” Paddington is now free from the Weinstein Company’s clutches, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the fallout from Harvey Weinstein’s sexual-assault scandal, the studio shuffled the rest of its 2017 releases — Oscar hopeful The Current War was pushed to 2018 — and has finally sold its last remaining slam dunk for the year: Paddington 2. Per THR, Warner Bros. will take over U.S. and Canadian distribution rights for the film. It’s now set for a January 12, 2018, release. Paddington the bear’s rain boots are made for walking, and that’s just what they’ll do!
