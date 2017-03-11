Westworld Production Interrupted by Actor’s Off-Set Injury

As a philosophical character might say on Westworld, the best laid plans of machines and men will always go awry. Production on one of the two units filming the second season of the HBO series has shut down after an actor in a recurring role suffered an off-set injury, according to Deadline. “Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended,” the network said in a statement. “The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer’s privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery.” Westworld is scheduled to premiere sometime next year, though the network has not said whether this may delay its release.
