Oscar Futures: How Will Sony Handle Its Kevin Spacey Movie?

What should Sony do with its new Ridley Scott–directed kidnapping drama All the Money in the World, which stars Kevin Spacey as J. Paul Getty? The film, which is set to premiere at the AFI Fest this month, had already been rushed to a December release date in order to beat a Danny Boyle series for FX about Getty that’s due out in January. Now, with new accusations about Spacey emerging almost daily, Sony must decide whether to push the film to next year or soldier on. Already, the studio has nixed its planned awards campaign for Spacey, but how will co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams promote this film without being asked about Spacey at every stop? You can cut Spacey out of the ad campaign, but you can’t cut him out of the movie.