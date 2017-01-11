What’s Leaving Netflix: November 2017

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix’s catalogue. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more coverage of the best titles available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.





This Month’s Highlights

Leaving November 17

If you loved reading R.L. Stine as a kid: Goosebumps

This Jack Black–fronted adaptation of the endless R.L. Stine series of kids’ horror books will likely become a perennial family Halloween favorite. And why not? A clever plot with plenty of meta-humor, some genuine scares for older kids, and Black’s funniest work in years make Goosebumps good, goofy fun for more than just the ’90s nostalgists. Reader beware: A sequel is due next fall. Leaving November 11.

Leaving November 13

If you’re craving a feel-good sitcom: How I Met Your Mother

Another giant of Netflix’s sitcom library suits up for the last time. Otherwise known as the CBS comedy that genuinely clicked with a young audience, HIMYM assuredly fell apart in its latter half, as the chronology became stretched and twisted beyond all recognition and the episodes relied more on Barney-esque blue humor. But savor the early seasons for the effortless chemistry between the leads and the uncanny way they blended zaniness with easy relatability. Of course Marshall’s car would have one tape stuck in its broken cassette player, and of course that song would be “(I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles,” and of course he wouldn’t be able to stop listening to it. Leaving November 13.

Leaving November 15

If you hate your roommate: The Human Centipede: First Sequence

By no means should you actually run home to watch this stubbornly resistant puke stain on the rug of modern American cinema. But it is undeniable that, in its eight years of availability on the home-video market, Tom Six’s basement-dwelling gross-out horror sideshow has become a bona fide pop-culture phenomenon. Somewhere in that mad scientist’s lair is the fact of modern society eating its own excrement. In other words, trick your friends into seeing it. Leaving November 15.

Full List

TV Shows

Leaving November 1

• Black Books: Series 1-3

• Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

• Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

• Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

• Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

• Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Leaving November 13

• How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving November 15

• Jessie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving November 16

• Cristela: Season 1

Leaving November 17

• Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Leaving November 25

• Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving November 30

• Legends: Seasons 1-2

Movies

Leaving November 1

• Back to the Secret Garden

• The Brothers

• Christmas With the Kranks

• Get Rich or Die Tryin’

• Hard Candy

• Hugo

• The Legend of Hell House

• The Matrix

• The Matrix Reloaded

• The Matrix Revolutions

• The Newton Boys

• Ravenous

• Twilight

• V for Vendetta

Leaving November 3

• Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving November 5

• Hannah Montana: The Movie

• Heavyweights

• Sky High

Leaving November 8

• The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Leaving November 11

• Goosebumps

Leaving November 15

• The Human Centipede: First Sequence

• We Are Still Here

Leaving November 16

• The Break-Up

• Dream House

• Joan Rivers: Don’t Start With Me

Leaving November 17

• Somewhere Only We Know

Leaving November 22

• The Warlords

Leaving November 30

• The Gambler

• Hatched