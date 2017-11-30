What’s New on Hulu: December 2017

Photo: Miramax Films

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for December 2017. For more coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available December 1

If you’re craving a great action movie: Kill Bill

Definitely one of Tarantino’s coolest films, Kill Bill is also fun to revisit because it’s one of the most straightforward, and because Uma Thurman as the katana-wielding Bride is still one of the best badasses in cinema. Still as stylish as it was the day it premiered, Kill Bill is endlessly rewatchable — particularly Volume I — with fights that bleed style and a soundtrack that’s just wall-to-wall great. (Opening with Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang” might be my favorite thing in a Tarantino film.) I recommend watching it with the first snow of the season, hopefully without an entire ninja clan out to kill you. Available December 1.

Available December 8

Because it’s the strangest Marvel show yet: Legion

The best thing about Legion is how weird it is. Legion is incredibly weird, so much so that it’s hard to believe that it’s based on a Marvel property. It is, however, very easy to believe that Legion is a Noah Hawley show. The Fargo showrunner brings a quirky, cerebral, and disturbing touch to a little-explored corner of the X-Men universe, delving into the life of David Haller, who would be the most powerful mutant alive, except his power can’t help him fix his ailing mind. Legion is a surreal head trip unlike any other superhero TV show or movie, and as a nice bonus, it comes with a delightful Aubrey Plaza performance you’ll want to stick around for. Available December 8.

Available December 1

If you like challenging, masterful films: Silence

Perhaps Martin Scorsese’s most difficult work, Silence isn’t terribly fun to watch, but it is a rich film with a hell of a lot to unpack. The period drama follows two Jesuit priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver) searching for their missing mentor in Edo-era Japan while covertly attempting outlawed missionary work. It’s a complicated film that’s steadfast in its refusal to take sides, the work of a filmmaker with openly complicated feelings about faith. Its 160-minute length and straight-up bleakness means you’ll need to muster up a bit of courage to watch it, but Silence deserves to be seen. Available December 1.

Full List

TV Shows

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available December 1

• East Los High: Finale Event (Hulu Original)

• The History of Comedy: Season 1 (CNN)

• Inside Number 9: Season 2 (BBC)

• Tree Fu Tom: Seasons 3 & 4 (Sprout)

• Trust Me: Season 1 (StudioCanal)

• The Wine Show: Season 2 (Sky)

Available December 2

• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Available December 5

• The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Available December 6

• Shut Eye: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available December 8

• Defining Moments: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

• The Great American Baking Show: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

• Legion: Season 1 (FX)

Available December 11

• Steven Universe: Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Available December 12

• Younger: Season 4 (TV Land)

• Holiday Fairy Tale Wedding: Special (Freeform)

Available December 14

• Bunheads: Season 1 (Freeform)

Available December 16

• The Next Step: Season 5B (BBC)

Available December 18

• Graves: Season 1 (Epix)

• Made in Chelsea: Seasons 1–13 (E4)

• Mighty Magiswords: Season S1A (Cartoon Network)

Available December 19

• Decorating Disney: Special (Freeform)

Available December 23

• Clarence: Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Available December 24

• The Detour: Season 2 (TBS)

Available December 25

• United Shades of America: Season 2 (CNN)

Movies

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available December 1

• 3 Ninjas

• A Christmas Wedding Tail

• The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

• A Princess for Christmas

• Aliens of the Deep

• Apocalypse Now

• Apocalypse Now Redux

• At Close Range

• Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

• The Black Cauldron

• Bloodsport

• Breakheart Pass

• The Brothers Grimm

• Buffalo 66

• Cheri

• Chicago

• Child’s Play

• Chilly Christmas

• Coopers Camera

• The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

• Crazy/Beautiful

• Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

• Downhill Racer

• Driftwood

• Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sex…

• Evita

• Extortion

• The Falcon and the Snowman

• The Final Cut

• First Kid

• The French Lieutenant’s Woman

• George of the Jungle

• Hammett

• Hannibal

• Heaven’s Gate

• Hitch

• I’ll Be Home for Christmas

• The Improv: 50 Years Behind the Brick Wall

• In & Out

• In Enemy Hands

• In the Line of Fire

• Jack

• Kill Bill: Volume 1

• Kill Bill: Volume 2

• L7 Pretend We’re Dead

• The Last Warrior

• Light Sleeper

• Meet Wally Sparks

• A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy

• The Missing

• Mississippi Burning

• Moonstruck

• Mr. Wrong

• One From the Heart

• One Magic Christmas

• P2

• Penelope

• The Perfect Score

• Political Animals

• The Pope of Greenwich Village

• Presumed Innocent

• Primal Fear

• Puppetmaster: Axis Termination

• Red Corner

• Robocop (1987)

• Robocop 2

• Robocop 3

• Rocky

• Rocky II

• Rocky III

• Rocky IV

• Rocky V

• S.F.W.

• Sarafina!

• Searching for Bobby Fischer

• Searching for Sugar Man

• Serpico

• Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail

• Silence

• The Silence of the Lambs

• Space Jam

• Stealing Harvard

• Stigmata

• The Three Musketeers

• The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

• Three Men and a Baby

• Titanic

• Total Recall (1990)

• Valkyrie

• The Water Horse

• The Weight of Water

• Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine for You

• Without

• Wristcutters: A Love Story

• The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa

Available December 3

• Cop Land

• Sweet Home Alabama

• The Rules of Attraction

Available December 4

• Frontera

• Superbad

Available December 5

• Iron Protector

Available December 6

• Killers

﻿Available December 8

• Crank: High Voltage

• Legion of Brothers

﻿Available December 9

• Dave Made a Maze

Available December 12

• Foreman

Available December 13

• Vengeance of an Assassin

Available December 15

• 40 Days and 40 Nights

• The Crow

• Everest

• Kate and Leopold

• The Limehouse Golem

• Score

• Tears of the Sun

Available December 18

• Ragnarok

Available December 20

• Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web

Available December 21

• Lemon

Available December 22

• Goat

• Monster Trucks

Available December 23

• Banksy Does New York

• Someone Marry Barry

Available December 25

• The Hollow One

Available December 28

• Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight

• Literally Right Before Aaron

Available December 29

• Gilbert

• Rings (2017)

Available December 30

• The Art of the Game: Ukiyo E Heros

Available December 31

• Always Watching

• Anarchy Parlor

• Osiris Child: SFv1

• Pilgrimage

• Solace