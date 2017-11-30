What’s New on Netflix: December 2017

Photo: Robert Viglasky / Netflix

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our December 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available December 8

For the committed Anglophiles: The Crown

PBS better start finding new ways to hook viewers, because the runaway success of Netflix’s series about Queen Elizabeth II proves that public TV no longer holds the monopoly on British costume dramas. The Crown returns for a second season this month, which will be the last batch of episodes with the original cast before Olivia Colman steps in to portray the next stage of Elizabeth’s life. Opening with the Suez Crisis, season two will extend to the beginning of British social upheaval in the 1960s. Expect lots of tastefully lit pageantry and important discussions about the exact symbolic heaviness of that crown. Available December 8.

Available December 1

If you want to expand your cultural boundaries: My Happy Family

An older Georgian woman decides to move out of her multigenerational family home, thumbing her nose in the face of decades of tradition, in this low-key drama about the changing nature of domestic life in the “old country.” Co-directors Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross previously helmed the 2014 coming-of-age movie In Bloom, a flawed but decent enough entry in the current new wave of cinema from Eastern Europe, and positive Sundance reviews for My Happy Family point to another worthwhile experience. Available December 1.

Available December 15

For true crime with a side of head trip: Wormwood

Errol Morris steps outside the comfort zone of his Interrotron for a wholly original docudrama hybrid: a four-and-a-half hour mini-series about the CIA’s real-life experiments with LSD. Morris centers his attention on a CIA operative named Frank Olson, who jumped out of a hotel window to his death in 1953. That whole “get to the truth of what happened” blueprint will be familiar to fans of The Thin Blue Line, but this time the reenactments (starring Peter Sarsgaard) are trippier, the on-camera interviews are loopier, and the whole enterprise more evocative of mood and place than you might expect to find from a straightforward investigation. Available December 15.

Full List

TV Shows

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available December 1

• All Hail King Julien: Season 5

• A StoryBots Christmas

• Chef & My Fridge: 2017

• Dark: Season 1

• Easy: Season 2

• TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 4

Available December 4

• When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Available December 8

• The Crown: Season 2

Available December 11

• The Magicians: Season 2

Available December 14

• A&E: When Patients Attack

• Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

• Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

Available December 15

• El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

• Erased: Season 1

• Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

• The Ranch: Part 4

• Trollhunters: Part 2

• Wormwood

Available December 19

• The Indian Detective: Season 1

Available December 20

• La Casa de Papel: Season 1

Available December 21

• Peaky Blinders: Season 4

Available December 22

• 72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1

• Dope: Season 1

• Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes

• Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

• The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

Available December 23

• Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Available December 25

• Cable Girls: Season 2

• Planet Earth II

Available December 26

• Travelers: Season 2

• All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

• Beat Bugs: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

• Larva: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

• Pororo: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

• Puffin Rock: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

• Skylanders Academy: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

• Trollhunters: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

• True and the Rainbow Kingdom: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

• Word Party: New Year’s Eve Countdown 2018

Available December 29

• Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2, Part 1

• La Mante: Season 1

Movies

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available December 1

• 8 Mile

• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

• Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

• August Rush

• Diana: In Her Own Words

• Dreamcatcher

• DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays

• Exporting Raymond

• The Farthest - Voyager in Space

• Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

• Full Metal Jacket

• Hitch

• The Little Rascals

• My Happy Family

• Nacho Libre

• Sahara

• Tyson

• V for Vendetta

• The Wackness

• The Young Victoria

• Voyeur

• While You Were Sleeping

Available December 5

• Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Available December 6

• Trolls Holiday Special

Available December 8

• El Camino Christmas

Available December 11

• Catwoman

Available December 12

• Judd Apatow: The Return

• The Santa Clause

• The Santa Clause 2

• The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Available December 14

• 41 Dogs in My Home

Available December 15

• A Five Star Life

• Christmas Inheritance

• Discovering Bigfoot

• Drillbit Taylor

• Freeway: Crack in the System

• The Haunting of Helena

• The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

• Neverlake

• Pottersville

• Ultimate Beastmaster

Available December 19

• Miss Me This Christmas

• Russell Howard: Recalibrate

• You Can’t Fight Christmas

Available December 22

• Bright

Available December 23

• Creep 2

Available December 26

• Todd Barry: Spicy Honey

Available December 27

• Pusher

Available December 29

• The Climb

• Killer Legends

• Shelter

Available December 31

• Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

• Fun Mom Dinner