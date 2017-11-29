Chinese Actress Liu Yifei Is Your New Live-Action Mulan

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

In a stroke of bad luck for Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson, Chinese actress Liu Yifei has been cast in the title role in Disney’s live-action Mulan. The film’s global casting search reportedly saw 1,000 candidates for the role before eventually landing on Yiu, one of China’s most bankable stars. (She’s been the face of Dior, Garnier, and Pantene.) The actress, who also goes by the Anglicized name Crystal Liu, speaks fluent English, having lived in Queens in in her tween years. The live-action Mulan will be directed by Whale Rider’s Niki Caro; Disney’s Sean Bailey told Vulture the remake will be “a little more muscular, stronger, with touch of Ridley Scott.” The filmmakers are reportedly still deciding if it will include songs, but fortunately, Liu can sing.