Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Chinese Actress Liu Yifei Is Your New Live-Action Mulan

She grew up in Queens!

8 mins ago

Aaron Sorkin Dreams of Sterling K. Brown As President in West Wing Reboot

He has standing offer for a reboot at NBC.

27 mins ago

Kathie Lee Gifford on Matt Lauer: ‘What We Need Now Is Forgiveness and Mercy’

After he was fired for sexual-harassment allegations, she texted him to say “I adore you.”

28 mins ago

TV Finally Figured Out Black Women Go to Therapy

Is Nola Darling’s therapist taking new clients?

12:01 p.m.

17 Stars Who Started As Extras

You may be surprised to find out which of Hollywood’s biggest stars were once just another movie extra.

11:25 a.m.

Jay-Z Reveals He and Beyoncé Were Working on a Joint Album

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together.”

11:01 a.m.

Call Me by Your Name’s Timothée Chalamet Is a Superfan Who Made It Big

The 21-year-old lead of 2017’s most swoon-worthy film is about to blow up. How he’s dealing with fame, acclaim, and those old rap videos.

11:00 a.m.

Best Actress Watch: Is The Shape of Water’s Sally Hawkins Our Front-runner?

Hawkins’s performance in The Shape of Water is deeply skilled, special, and tender.

10:47 a.m.

Matt Lauer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Colleague During Sochi Olympics

“Page Six” says Lauer’s dismissal was prompted by a sexual-assault complaint dating to the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

10:44 a.m.

Breaking Down the Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Grab your Infinity Stones and dive in.

10:29 a.m.

Mary Magdalene Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Flirt

The biopic opens March 18.

10:26 a.m.

Megyn Kelly on Matt Lauer Today Show Firing: ‘This One Does Hit Close to Home’

“When this happens, what we don’t see is the pain on the faces of those who found the courage to come forward.”

10:00 a.m.

Rachel Brosnahan Auditioned for Mrs. Maisel While Terribly Sick

“I was so sick, I couldn’t touch anybody. My feet were sweating so much I had to take my shoes off.”

9:48 a.m.

Sara Bareilles Will Return to Waitress and Star Across From Jason Mraz

Bareilles will perform from January 16 through February 25.

9:47 a.m.

How Ridley Scott Replaced Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World

“I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot. You can’t tolerate any kind of behavior like that.”

9:09 a.m.

See Christopher Plummer in the New All the Money in the World Trailer

The film is still set to be released on December 22.

9:00 a.m.

Van Jones’s 10 Favorite Books

From John Lewis to Newt Gingrich

8:52 a.m.

Chris Evans’s Beard Arrives in the Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Hello, Thanos.

8:35 a.m.

Do Not Leave Call Me by Your Name While the Credits Roll

Ahem. *Clears throat roughly* This is what we call a “scene.”

8:30 a.m.

How The Disaster Artist Recreated The Room’s Iconic Scenes

James Franco, his brother Dave, Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, and the real Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero weigh in.