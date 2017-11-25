Will Ferrell Wanted to ‘Torture’ the USC Graduation Ceremony With His Whitney Houston Rendition, But the Joke’s on You, Buddy! We Loved It!

The University of Southern California’s outgoing class of 2017 had the thrill of a lifetime when Will Ferrell waltzed onto the stage to perform Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” in lieu of a standard commencement address about, we don’t know, starting a 401k and learning about bonds? And thank god he did, even though he was a little more keen on using those four and a half minutes to see how long people would tolerate him. “I thought I would inspire the graduating class by singing a Whitney Houston song to them,” he explained on this week’s Graham Norton Show. “I started thinking, Do I just sing a couple of lines or do I torture the students and their parents by singing the entire song? And I chose the later.”

