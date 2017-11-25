The University of Southern California’s outgoing class of 2017 had the thrill of a lifetime when Will Ferrell waltzed onto the stage to perform Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” in lieu of a standard commencement address about, we don’t know, starting a 401k and learning about bonds? And thank god he did, even though he was a little more keen on using those four and a half minutes to see how long people would tolerate him. “I thought I would inspire the graduating class by singing a Whitney Houston song to them,” he explained on this week’s Graham Norton Show. “I started thinking, Do I just sing a couple of lines or do I torture the students and their parents by singing the entire song? And I chose the later.”
Comments