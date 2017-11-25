Latest News from Vulture

3:50 p.m.

Sacha Baron Cohen Offers to Pay Fines for Men Arrested for Wearing Mankinis

Very nice!

2:46 p.m.

Here’s the Very Good-Looking First Photo of Joe Manganiello As Deathstroke

He’s easy on the eyes.

12:55 p.m.

Royal Family Issues a Rare Statement About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Love

No “running commentary” allowed for us commoners.

12:54 p.m.

Godless Finale Recap: The Legend of Roy Goode

It’s time for an old-fashioned, high-noon shootout.

11:50 a.m.

Richard Branson Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault

”His behaviour was disgusting,” Antonia Jenae said.

11:11 a.m.

Nelly Will Play an All-Male Concert in Saudi Arabia

It’s getting hot in … the Middle East.

11:01 a.m.

Al Franken Apologizes After Two More Women Accuse Him of Assault

“Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate.”

10:49 a.m.

David Lynch Isn’t Sure How Twin Peaks’ Roadhouse Booked Famous Bands

“It’s a magical thing.”

10:11 a.m.

Will Ferrell Wanted to ‘Torture’ USC Grads With His Whitney Houston Rendition

This guy.

9:41 a.m.

The West Wing Cast Mocks Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Her Show Comparison

It’s a battle of real and fictional press secretaries.

9:34 a.m.

Time Disproves Trump’s Claim That He Passed on Being Person of the Year

The president has long been obsessed with Time’s Person of the Year.

12:01 a.m.

Björk Says Her Wu-Tang Collaboration, Which You Will Never Hear, Was ‘Magic’

“It was better as an idea, if that makes any sense?”

Yesterday at 10:32 p.m.

Charlie Rose’s Journalism Awards Revoked After Sexual-Harassment Claims

“In rescinding this award, we hope to send an unequivocal message that what Mr. Rose did is unacceptable.”

Yesterday at 8:47 p.m.

Godless Recap: The Secret of La Belle

This is the calm before the storm, but does it have to be so calm?

Yesterday at 8:35 p.m.

OK Go’s New ‘Obsession’ Video Will Give You Deep Printer Envy

It’s been a year since OK Go came out with their last elaborate music video. Good thing the traditional first anniversary gift…is paper.

Yesterday at 7:30 p.m.

Jay-Z Releases New Videos for 4:44’s ‘Legacy,’ ‘Smile’ and ‘Marcy Me’

Jesse Williams, Susan Sarandon and Ron Perlman number among his guest stars.

Yesterday at 11:58 a.m.

Godless Recap: The Horse Whisperer

Roy brings Alice Fletcher’s horses to the women of La Belle.

Yesterday at 10:00 a.m.

The Many Deadly Layers of Björk’s Utopia

It’s deadly serious, but every message is delivered with a patient and delicate touch.

Yesterday at 9:00 a.m.

Three-Time Host Erykah Badu on Why the Soul Train Awards Matter to Her

Soul Train Awards host Erykah Badu explains why the show matters to her, and recalls her controversial Iggy Azalea joke.

11/23/2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Godless Recap: The Journey

Even the weakest episode of Godless is still remarkably watchable.