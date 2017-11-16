Photo: Vulture and Showtime, Netflix and Hulu

While the idea of “winter television” might’ve elicited a few eye rolls back in the day — especially compared to the more popular fall and spring seasons — the current lineup of TV premieres for the chillier months are more competitive than ever. Below, browse some of the standout premieres on network and cable TV that’ll make their way to small screens over the next few months, as well as a frequently updated schedule for when each show will premiere. ’Tis the season!

Marvel’s Runaways, November 21, Hulu

If you ever wanted to know what the creators of Gossip Girl would do with a Marvel series, it’s your lucky day. Marvel’s Runaways follows a ragtag group of six high-schoolers who accidentally discover that their parents are criminal masterminds known collectively as “the Pride,” so they decide to unite their angsty teen powers and take them down to save the world. Let’s just hope their SAT prep doesn’t get in the way.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, November 29, Amazon

To fill the Gilmore Girls Thanksgiving void from last year, Amy Sherman-Palladino concocted yet another fast-paced comedy for our viewing enjoyment. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tells the story of a young, Jewish, 1950s housewife (Rachel Brosnahan) who, after her husband leaves her for another woman, inadvertently discovers that she has a real knack for stand-up when she drunkenly commandeers the stage at a Greenwich Village nightclub. She decides to pursue her gift with the help of an aspiring manager (Alex Borstein), much to the chagrin of her family and friends.

The Crown, December 8, Netflix

Savor your last bit of Claire Foy’s Elizabeth while you can. Before the cast departs to make way for a new set of actors in the upcoming seasons, The Crown’s sophomore outing promises just as many icy stares and beautifully ornate costumes as you can imagine — as well as a peek behind palace doors as Elizabeth reacts to the Suez Crisis and the Profumo Affair. Oh, and Princess Margaret’s new debonair beau, of course.

Grown-ish, January 3, Freeform

Black-ish’s Yara Shahidi gets her very own spinoff, Grown-ish, which finds her freshman college student Zoey Johnson navigating the ins and outs of living away from home — crazy roommate, instant ramen, and all — for the first time. But despite a burgeoning checking account thanks to her parents, Zoey isn’t going to have an easy time when she gets to campus. Ah, the naivety of the youths these days.

The Chi, January 7, Showtime

Master of None’s breakout Emmy winner Lena Waithe serves as the creator and executive producer of The Chi, a coming-of-age drama set in Waithe’s hometown of Chicago. Given the talent involved — from Waithe and director Rick Famuyiwa to actors like Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell and Moonlight star Alex Hibbert — the show’s focus on day-to-day life and struggle in Chicago’s South Side could wind up being something special..

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, January 17, FX

The next outing of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series will explore the tragic murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was killed in front of his Miami mansion in 1997. Come for Penelope Cruz’s bleach-blonde performance of Gianni’s grief-stricken sister, Donatella Versace, and stay for the multiple scenes of Ricky Martin in a colorful Speedo as Antonio D’Amico.

The Alienist, January 22, TNT

Cary Fukunaga gives the small-screen treatment to this popular Caleb Carr novel, and no, it doesn’t actually revolve around aliens. Set in the Gilded Age of 1896, The Alienist follows a pre-presidential Theodore Roosevelt — when he was a New York City police commissioner — as he enlists the help of a newspaper illustrator (Luke Evans), criminal psychologist (Daniel Brühl), and secretary (Dakota Fanning) to hunt down the culprit who is murdering young boys. The closer they inch to the truth, the more trouble they find themselves in.

Sunday, November 19

10 p.m. Search Party, TBS

Tuesday, November 21

12 a.m. Marvel’s Runaways, Hulu

Wednesday, November 22

12 a.m. Godless, Netflix

Thursday, November 23

12 a.m. She’s Gotta Have It, Netflix

8 p.m. Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars, PBS

Wednesday, November 29

12 a.m. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Prime

9 p.m. Vikings, History

Friday, December 1

12 a.m. Easy, Netflix

12 a.m. Dark, Netflix

8 p.m. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC

Monday, December 4

9 p.m. Vanderpump Rules, Bravo

10 p.m. Cash Cab, Discovery

Wednesday, December 6

12 a.m. Shut Eye, Hulu

10 p.m. Knightfall, History

10 p.m. Happy!, Syfy

Thursday, December 7

8 p.m. Psych: The Movie, USA

9 p.m. The Great American Baking Show, ABC

Friday, December 8

12 a.m. The Crown, Netflix

12 a.m. The Grand Tour, Amazon

Wednesday, December 13

8 p.m. The Librarians, TNT

Friday, December 15

12 a.m. Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Amazon

12 a.m. Wormwood, Netflix

12 a.m. The Ranch, Netflix

Monday, December 18

10 p.m. Gunpowder, HBO

Friday, December 22

12 a.m. Bright, Netflix

Monday, December 25

9 p.m. Call the Midwife, PBS

Monday, January 1

8 p.m. The Bachelor, ABC

Wednesday, January 3

8 p.m. Grown-ish, Freeform

Sunday, January 7

8 p.m. The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC

10 p.m. The Chi, Showtime

Tuesday, January 9

8 p.m. The Fosters, Freeform

Wednesday, January 10

8:30 p.m. Alone Together, Freeform

Sunday, January 14

9 p.m. Victoria, PBS

10 p.m. Divorce, HBO

10:30 p.m. Crashing, HBO

Wednesday, January 17

10 p.m. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Thursday, January 18

8 p.m. Beyond, Freeform

10 p.m. Portlandia, IFC

Friday, January 19

11 p.m. High Maintenance, HBO

Sunday, January 21

8 p.m. Counterpart, Starz

Monday, January 22

9 p.m. The Alienist, TNT

9 p.m. Mosaic, HBO

Tuesday, January 23

10 p.m. Baskets, FX

10 p.m. Bellevue, WGN America

Wednesday, January 24

8 p.m. Schitt’s Creek, Pop

8:30 p.m. Let’s Get Physical, Pop

Sunday, January 28

7:30 p.m. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS

Friday, February 9

TBD, XXIII Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony, NBC

Friday, February 23

12 a.m. The Tick, Amazon

Sunday, February 25

9 p.m. Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz

Monday, February 26

10 p.m. UnREAL, Lifetime