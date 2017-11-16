While the idea of “winter television” might’ve elicited a few eye rolls back in the day — especially compared to the more popular fall and spring seasons — the current lineup of TV premieres for the chillier months are more competitive than ever. Below, browse some of the standout premieres on network and cable TV that’ll make their way to small screens over the next few months, as well as a frequently updated schedule for when each show will premiere. ’Tis the season!
Marvel’s Runaways, November 21, Hulu
If you ever wanted to know what the creators of Gossip Girl would do with a Marvel series, it’s your lucky day. Marvel’s Runaways follows a ragtag group of six high-schoolers who accidentally discover that their parents are criminal masterminds known collectively as “the Pride,” so they decide to unite their angsty teen powers and take them down to save the world. Let’s just hope their SAT prep doesn’t get in the way.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, November 29, Amazon
To fill the Gilmore Girls Thanksgiving void from last year, Amy Sherman-Palladino concocted yet another fast-paced comedy for our viewing enjoyment. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tells the story of a young, Jewish, 1950s housewife (Rachel Brosnahan) who, after her husband leaves her for another woman, inadvertently discovers that she has a real knack for stand-up when she drunkenly commandeers the stage at a Greenwich Village nightclub. She decides to pursue her gift with the help of an aspiring manager (Alex Borstein), much to the chagrin of her family and friends.
The Crown, December 8, Netflix
Savor your last bit of Claire Foy’s Elizabeth while you can. Before the cast departs to make way for a new set of actors in the upcoming seasons, The Crown’s sophomore outing promises just as many icy stares and beautifully ornate costumes as you can imagine — as well as a peek behind palace doors as Elizabeth reacts to the Suez Crisis and the Profumo Affair. Oh, and Princess Margaret’s new debonair beau, of course.
Grown-ish, January 3, Freeform
Black-ish’s Yara Shahidi gets her very own spinoff, Grown-ish, which finds her freshman college student Zoey Johnson navigating the ins and outs of living away from home — crazy roommate, instant ramen, and all — for the first time. But despite a burgeoning checking account thanks to her parents, Zoey isn’t going to have an easy time when she gets to campus. Ah, the naivety of the youths these days.
The Chi, January 7, Showtime
Master of None’s breakout Emmy winner Lena Waithe serves as the creator and executive producer of The Chi, a coming-of-age drama set in Waithe’s hometown of Chicago. Given the talent involved — from Waithe and director Rick Famuyiwa to actors like Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell and Moonlight star Alex Hibbert — the show’s focus on day-to-day life and struggle in Chicago’s South Side could wind up being something special..
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, January 17, FX
The next outing of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series will explore the tragic murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was killed in front of his Miami mansion in 1997. Come for Penelope Cruz’s bleach-blonde performance of Gianni’s grief-stricken sister, Donatella Versace, and stay for the multiple scenes of Ricky Martin in a colorful Speedo as Antonio D’Amico.
The Alienist, January 22, TNT
Cary Fukunaga gives the small-screen treatment to this popular Caleb Carr novel, and no, it doesn’t actually revolve around aliens. Set in the Gilded Age of 1896, The Alienist follows a pre-presidential Theodore Roosevelt — when he was a New York City police commissioner — as he enlists the help of a newspaper illustrator (Luke Evans), criminal psychologist (Daniel Brühl), and secretary (Dakota Fanning) to hunt down the culprit who is murdering young boys. The closer they inch to the truth, the more trouble they find themselves in.
Sunday, November 19
10 p.m. Search Party, TBS
Tuesday, November 21
12 a.m. Marvel’s Runaways, Hulu
Wednesday, November 22
12 a.m. Godless, Netflix
Thursday, November 23
12 a.m. She’s Gotta Have It, Netflix
8 p.m. Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars, PBS
Wednesday, November 29
12 a.m. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon Prime
9 p.m. Vikings, History
Friday, December 1
12 a.m. Easy, Netflix
12 a.m. Dark, Netflix
8 p.m. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC
Monday, December 4
9 p.m. Vanderpump Rules, Bravo
10 p.m. Cash Cab, Discovery
Wednesday, December 6
12 a.m. Shut Eye, Hulu
10 p.m. Knightfall, History
10 p.m. Happy!, Syfy
Thursday, December 7
8 p.m. Psych: The Movie, USA
9 p.m. The Great American Baking Show, ABC
Friday, December 8
12 a.m. The Crown, Netflix
12 a.m. The Grand Tour, Amazon
Wednesday, December 13
8 p.m. The Librarians, TNT
Friday, December 15
12 a.m. Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Amazon
12 a.m. Wormwood, Netflix
12 a.m. The Ranch, Netflix
Monday, December 18
10 p.m. Gunpowder, HBO
Friday, December 22
12 a.m. Bright, Netflix
Monday, December 25
9 p.m. Call the Midwife, PBS
Monday, January 1
8 p.m. The Bachelor, ABC
Wednesday, January 3
8 p.m. Grown-ish, Freeform
Sunday, January 7
8 p.m. The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC
10 p.m. The Chi, Showtime
Tuesday, January 9
8 p.m. The Fosters, Freeform
Wednesday, January 10
8:30 p.m. Alone Together, Freeform
Sunday, January 14
9 p.m. Victoria, PBS
10 p.m. Divorce, HBO
10:30 p.m. Crashing, HBO
Wednesday, January 17
10 p.m. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Thursday, January 18
8 p.m. Beyond, Freeform
10 p.m. Portlandia, IFC
Friday, January 19
11 p.m. High Maintenance, HBO
Sunday, January 21
8 p.m. Counterpart, Starz
Monday, January 22
9 p.m. The Alienist, TNT
9 p.m. Mosaic, HBO
Tuesday, January 23
10 p.m. Baskets, FX
10 p.m. Bellevue, WGN America
Wednesday, January 24
8 p.m. Schitt’s Creek, Pop
8:30 p.m. Let’s Get Physical, Pop
Sunday, January 28
7:30 p.m. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS
Friday, February 9
TBD, XXIII Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony, NBC
Friday, February 23
12 a.m. The Tick, Amazon
Sunday, February 25
9 p.m. Ash vs. Evil Dead, Starz
Monday, February 26
10 p.m. UnREAL, Lifetime
