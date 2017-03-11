WME Agent Adam Venit Takes Leave Following Terry Crews Groping Accusation

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The head of WME’s motion picture group has taken a leave as the agency examines a sexual-assault allegation brought by Terry Crews. WME agent Adam Venit has been identified as the man accused of groping Crews at a party in 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter. After the initial Harvey Weinstein exposé in the New York Times, Crews shared his own story of sexual assault at the hands of another exec, identifying him only as “a high-level Hollywood executive,” and saying that the man groped him in front of his wife. “Jumping back I said, What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk,” Crews wrote on Twitter. The actor said he told others at the party about what happened, and the next day the executive called to apologize without an explanation. Venit also oversees the agency’s finance and distribution team WME Global, and has negotiated deals for clients like Gal Gadot, Adam Sandler, and M. Night Shyamalan. Venit’s leave comes after other allegations of sexual assault or harassment against Hollywood agents, including former APA agent Tyler Grasham, who worked mostly with child actors.