Wonder Woman 2 Is Getting a Great Love Story, Baby Just Say Yes

Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Press play on this video, then read.

Diana was young when she first saw Steve

I close my eyes, and the flashbacks start

I’m sitting there

In a cinema in summer air.

See the swords, see the party, the Amazons

See Chris Pine with a sexy coat on

And say HELLO

Little did I know

That Steve was gonna DIE, he was blowing up planes

And my roommate said, “There’s no way that he’s dead yet!”

And I was crying in the theater

Begging him, “Please don’t drown!” Now Patty says:

Diana’s life goes on, our goddess, she won’t be alone.

The sequel has some new guy, ugh, I’m gonna groan

He’ll be some dude while she’s still a princess

A NEW love story, baby just say yes?