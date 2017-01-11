Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Mindhunter Recap: You’re Crazy

Mindhunter’s willingness to let its heroes look bad is a big part of what makes it work.

11 mins ago

Hamilton Actor Not Surprised to Hear of Broadway Sexual-Harassment Allegations

“I am well aware of the ubiquity of not just sexual harassment but sexual predation.”

26 mins ago

Tyrese Now Threatening to Quit Fast and Furious 9 If the Rock Returns

“Spin off these nuts selfish champ…”

5:10 p.m.

Rihanna and N.E.R.D. Evolve on ‘Lemon’

They keep advancing.

5:03 p.m.

Twin Peaks: Everything That Happened in the 25 Years Before The Return

A gruesome death, a drug cartel, and a brief fling with Donald Trump.

4:51 p.m.

Let Darren Criss and His Murder Speedo Tease American Crime Story: Versace

The new American Crime Story season premieres January 17.

4:35 p.m.

Who Is Beanie Feldstein and Why Is She Suddenly Everywhere?

Saoirse Ronan’s best friend in Lady Bird is Jonah Hill’s sister.

4:20 p.m.

Playboy Puts Brett Ratner Hugh Hefner Movie on Hold in Wake of Allegations

Additionally, Jared Leto’s representatives claim he was never involved in the film.

4:11 p.m.

Julianne Moore to Star in Gloria Steinem Biopic

Directed by Julie Taymor.

4:09 p.m.

Woody Allen Was Due to Perform at Wedding of Amazon Exec Ousted for Harassment

Roy Price’s wedding was canceled after harassment claims came out.

4:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: November 2017

Adios, John Carpenter’s The Thing.

3:55 p.m.

Mindhunter’s Hannah Gross on Working With David Fincher and Jonathan Groff

And the jump from micro-budget indie films to Netflix’s hit crime drama.

2:16 p.m.

A Pair of Recent Mixtapes Showcase Atlanta Rap’s Continued Vitality

Thanks to Gucci Mane, it’s plug and play among the Peach State’s elite.

2:10 p.m.

Toronto Actress Sues Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Assault

She claims he performed oral sex on her without her consent and assaulted her a second time.

2:10 p.m.

Milo Ventimiglia to Play Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend in Her New Rom-Com

The Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy lives!

2:02 p.m.

Rihanna Rapping on N.E.R.D’s First Song in 7 Years Is the Antidote to Everything

Make sure you have an emergency contact in place before the Rih verses hit.

2:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: November 2017

Say good-bye to Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

1:52 p.m.

I Hate This Stranger Things Character, But I Love His Butt

Reconciling our sexual attraction to that dumb jerk Billy Hargrove.

1:23 p.m.

Everything to Know About The Good Doctor, America’s New Favorite TV Show

First of all, Freddie Highmore stars as a good doctor.

1:15 p.m.

Jeff Goldblum’s Co-stars Are Also Obsessed With His Voice

“It’s the sound of the Pegasus in the last moments before it takes flight.”