In what’s generally referred to as “not a good look,” Amazon executive Roy Price, who was recently placed on leave from his position amid claims of sexual harassment, was originally going to have Woody Allen’s jazz band perform at his wedding. You’ll of course remember that Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Price’s ex-fiancée Lila Feinberg called off the wedding in the wake of the harassment allegations against Price. Feinberg was planning on wearing a custom Marchesa bridal gown designed by Georgina Chapman, wife of Harvey Weinstein, who himself has been accused of harassing over 60 women. This story’s got more layers than a wedding cake. Amazon was home to all of Allen’s most recent projects — Café Society, Crisis in Six Scenes, and Wonder Wheel. The wedding was planned to take place at Café Carlyle, where Allen often performs jazz clarinet.
