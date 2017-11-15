Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Paddington 2, the Weinstein Co.’s Last Hope, Has Been Sold to Warner Bros.

Paddington’s (rain) boots are made for walkin’, and that’s just what they’ll do …

8 mins ago

Actress Natasha Henstridge Claims Harvey Weinstein Masturbated in Front of Her

She previously accused Brett Ratner of sexual assault.

18 mins ago

Milo Is Building an Indie Rap Empire

“I wanna be a lifer in this. I want this catalogue that becomes undefinable because I’m just so stubborn.”

2:18 p.m.

In Praise of Alias Grace’s Conniving Woman

Why Grace Marks is a galvanizing heroine for our time.

2:05 p.m.

Call Me by Your Name Book Club, Part Two: Boundaries Begin to Blur

We’re talking boyfriend twins, total synchronicity, and, yes, that peach scene.

1:40 p.m.

Coco Is a Charming If Belabored Adventure Right Out of the Pixar Playbook

But it has at least one great song.

1:38 p.m.

What ASAP Ferg Can’t Live Without

“My girlfriend put me onto it because it’s great for men. She’s always looking after my beautiful brown skin.”

1:00 p.m.

You’re the Worst Will End After Its Fifth Season

Maybe Gretchen and Jimmy will finally find comfort and peace (probably not).

11:35 a.m.

15 Things You Learn While Hanging Out With Armie Hammer

He’s got all sort of stories, involving extravagant bets, Batman, and Russian spies.

10:59 a.m.

Taylor Swift’s Video Director Joseph Kahn Has Something to Say to Her Haters

Backlash against the singer inspired his new battle rap movie, Bodied.

10:45 a.m.

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman Team ‘Echoed Sentiments’ to Remove Brett Ratner

“Everyone knew what was the right thing to do.”

10:09 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Tells Emma Stone She Really Wanted Her Part in Easy A

“Well, guess what? You didn’t get it,” said Emma Stone.

9:53 a.m.

Terry Crews Details Sexual Assault: ‘I Have Never Felt More Emasculated’

“I will not be shamed. I did nothing wrong.”

9:30 a.m.

What Is the Next Taylor Swift Single Going to Be?

And what if it’s all of the songs?

9:30 a.m.

Every American Horror Story Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

Which is the greatest AHS season: Murder House, Asylum, or Cult?

9:25 a.m.

Pink’s Carpool Karaoke Takes a Detour for Some Upside-Down Singing

James Corden and Pink tested her theory that she sings better upside-down.

9:17 a.m.

Jimmy Fallon and Jon Stewart Swap Pants for Charity and Love of Pants

Just two Sisterhood of the Traveling fans having a good time.

9:15 a.m.

Every Batman Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

A look at every Batflick that’s come our way over the last 50 years.

9:03 a.m.

Tom Green Has a Good Freddy Got Fingered Conspiracy Theory

Tom Green on working with President Trump and why Freddy Got Fingered was more successful than people think.

9:00 a.m.

Wendi McLendon-Covey’s 10 Favorite Books

From Patti Smith to David Sedaris.