You’re the Worst Will End After Its Fifth Season

The saga of Gretchen, Jimmy, and their accompanying neuroses is coming to an end. FX Networks announced today that You’re the Worst, which will air its season-four finale tonight, has been renewed for a fifth and final season. “I am thankful to have the opportunity to be thoroughly judged whether or not we ‘stick the landing,’” creator Stephen Falk said in a release, “which is a thing people say now that stupid Breaking Bad had to end so damn perfectly.” Hot tip: You can’t go wrong by giving Kether Donohue something to sing.
Comments