If the preview of Eminem’s new “Walk on Water” music video is any suggestion, he needed one thousand Marshall Mathers working at one thousand typewriters to churn out the songs on his recent Revival album, leaving Em free to take the mic under a pointedly angelic beam of light in an otherwise darkened room. The entire video is only available exclusively on Apple Music, though, so you’ll have to head on over to iTunes to see if the whole thing is the best of music videos or…the BLURST of music videos?