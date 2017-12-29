89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
In a year that was otherwise pure hot garbage, the movies and TV shows of 2017 shined as treasures within all the trash. From portentous social horror to blockbuster superhero stories to binge-worthy serials, here are 89 moments from film and TV that best capture the last 12 months onscreen.
Watch Now
- 89 Film and TV Moments That Capture 2017
- The 8 Most Implausible Commutes in Movie History
- Biggest Mistakes in 9 Oscar-Winning Movies
- 12 Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct Are Forcing TV Shows to Switch Gears
- Post-Matt Lauer, We Need to Redefine the Fatherly Image of American Journalism
- The Evolution of the Movie Trailer
- Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Perform a Song From ‘Waitress’ in Central Park
- Here’s a Fake Trailer for That Tarantino Star Trek Movie
- The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
- Tips for Post-Apocalyptic Beards With the Cast of The Walking Dead
- How Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall Filmed Their Epic Sex Scene in Professor Marston