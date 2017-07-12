2018 WGA Awards Nominees Include GLOW, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things

The Writers Guild of America announced its TV nominations for the 2018 WGA Awards this afternoon, and several of the major categories feature streaming-only shows. Both The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things are nominated for Best Drama Series, while GLOW is nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside Master of None. American Vandal, The Handmaid’s Tale, and GLOW are also in the running for Best New Series. Ceremonies for the awards will take place in New York and Los Angeles on February 11, 2018. Take a look at the nominations below.
Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Master of None
Silicon Valley
Veep
New Series
American Vandal
The Deuce
GLOW
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
Long Form Original
American Horror Story: Cult
Feud: Bette and Joan
Flint
Godless
Manhunt: Unabomber
Long Form Adapted
Big Little Lies
Fargo
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
Short Form New Media Adapted
“John Hancock,” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
“Chapter 2,” The Walking Dead: Red Machete
“Justicia,” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot
“Starboy,” Zac & Mia
Animation
“Brunchsquatch,” Bob’s Burgers
“A Father’s Watch,” The Simpsons
“Ruthie,” BoJack Horseman
“The Serfsons,” The Simpsons
“Time’s Arrow,” BoJack Horseman
Episodic Drama
“The Book of Nora,” The Leftovers
“Chicanery,” Better Call Saul
“The Heart Attack Is the Best Way,” Good Behavior
“Homecoming,” The OA
“Slip,” Better Call Saul
“The Soviet Decision,” The Americans
Episodic Comedy
“The Burglary,” Grace and Frankie
“Intervention,” The Carmichael Show
“Judge,” Veep
“Rosario’s Quinceanera,” Will & Grace
“The Verdict,” Trial & Error
Comedy/Variety Talk Series
Conan
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Jim Jefferies Show
Comedy/Variety Sketch Series
Nathan for You
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
The President Show
Weekend Update Summer Edition
Comedy/Variety Specials
39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
89th Annual Academy Awards
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special
Nathan for You: A Celebration
Daytime Drama
General Hospital
Days of Our Lives
