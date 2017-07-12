2018 WGA Awards Nominees Include GLOW, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Stranger Things

Photo: Netflix/Hulu

The Writers Guild of America announced its TV nominations for the 2018 WGA Awards this afternoon, and several of the major categories feature streaming-only shows. Both The Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things are nominated for Best Drama Series, while GLOW is nominated for Best Comedy Series alongside Master of None. American Vandal, The Handmaid’s Tale, and GLOW are also in the running for Best New Series. Ceremonies for the awards will take place in New York and Los Angeles on February 11, 2018. Take a look at the nominations below.

Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Master of None

Silicon Valley

Veep

New Series

American Vandal

The Deuce

GLOW

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

Long Form Original

American Horror Story: Cult

Feud: Bette and Joan

Flint

Godless

Manhunt: Unabomber

Long Form Adapted

Big Little Lies

Fargo

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies

Short Form New Media Adapted

“John Hancock,” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot

“Chapter 2,” The Walking Dead: Red Machete

“Justicia,” Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot

“Starboy,” Zac & Mia

Animation

“Brunchsquatch,” Bob’s Burgers

“A Father’s Watch,” The Simpsons

“Ruthie,” BoJack Horseman

“The Serfsons,” The Simpsons

“Time’s Arrow,” BoJack Horseman

Episodic Drama

“The Book of Nora,” The Leftovers

“Chicanery,” Better Call Saul

“The Heart Attack Is the Best Way,” Good Behavior

“Homecoming,” The OA

“Slip,” Better Call Saul

“The Soviet Decision,” The Americans

Episodic Comedy

“The Burglary,” Grace and Frankie

“Intervention,” The Carmichael Show

“Judge,” Veep

“Rosario’s Quinceanera,” Will & Grace

“The Verdict,” Trial & Error

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Conan

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Jim Jefferies Show

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

Nathan for You

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The President Show

Weekend Update Summer Edition

Comedy/Variety Specials

39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

89th Annual Academy Awards

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy, Valentine’s Day Special

Nathan for You: A Celebration

Daytime Drama

General Hospital

Days of Our Lives