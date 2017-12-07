Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A seventh woman has accused Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct. An anonymous former Democratic congressional aide tells Politico that Franken attempted to forcibly kiss her after a taping of his radio show in 2006, three years before he became a senator. She claims Franken cornered her after her boss, whom she does not name, had left the studio, and that she had to “duck” as “he was coming at me to kiss me.” She says Franken told her, “It’s my right as an entertainer.” She did not notify her boss of the incident, but started telling friends about it after seeing Franken on TV calling out Trump after the Access Hollywood tape. Franken has denied the latest accusation, telling Politico, “This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous.” Last week, the Senate Ethics Committee officially opened an investigation into the multiple reports of Franken’s misconduct, some of which allegedly occurred as he’s been in government. Franken has reiterated to Politico that he will “fully cooperate” with the investigation.