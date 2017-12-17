A Prairie Home Companion Has a New Name Following Garrison Keillor’s Removal

Where all the women are robust, all the men are attractive, and all the children are markedly superior to other children. While hosting A Prairie Home Companion in New York City Saturday night, current host Chris Thile reportedly revealed the long-running radio program’s new name: Live From Here. Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media announced their plans to change the live variety show’s title after severing ties with its creator Garrison Keillor late last month. Having founded the show in 1974, Keillor hosted A Prairie Home Companion until his retirement in 2016. On November 29, Minnesota Public Radio ended its contract with Keillor, who had continued to host his literary radio series The Writer’s Almanac in 2017. Allegations of workplace sexual misconduct were lodged against Keillor, which subsequently lead to his ouster. The former radio man has previously claimed he was fired without the completion of a full investigation into the accusations.
