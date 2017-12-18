A Revival of The Office Is Reportedly in the Works at NBC

Photo: NBC

After nine seasons and 201 episodes, NBC closed Dunder Mifflin’s doors on May 16, 2013. Now, according to TVLine, the network is hoping to throw them back open and distribute all the paper-company-adjacent comedy you’ve been craving for the past four years. Per TVLine’s report, NBC is allegedly planning a revival of the series for next year, one that would star “a mix of new and old cast members.” NBC declined to comment on the story. As of right now, Steve Carell’s Michael Scott would not be among Scranton’s Finest set to return, but, you know, he sure seems like the type that would stop by if at all possible.

As NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline back in August, he’s been holding out hope Office EP Greg Daniels would get onboard with a potential revival for, oh, what seems like about four years. “I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years,” he said at the time. “It’s always, ‘Maybe some day, but not now.’ There is certainly an open invitation but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.” There’s currently no backstory explaining what the show’s returning office mates have been up to since the series’s finale, but we’re really rooting for Phyllis’s to be simply “shooting Netflix’s The OA.”