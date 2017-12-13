Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Macy’s

ABC announced on Wednesday that it’ll be pulling the remaining Great American Baking Show episodes from its schedule in response to sexual misconduct allegations against Johnny Iuzzini, reports Variety. Iuzzini, who is one of the competition’s judges, was accused by four former employees of sexual harassment and abuse in late November. Another four women came forward with additional accusations about the celebrity chef on Tuesday. ABC told Variety in a statement:

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes. ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct.”

The Great American Baking Show is the United States version of the U.K.’s exceedingly popular Great British Baking Show. It aired its first episode of the season last Thursday, Dec. 7. ABC reports that it will announce the winner of the season at a later date.