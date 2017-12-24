Adam Driver on His Last Jedi Shirtless Scene: I’m Sexy and I Know It

Out of all of the horny moments that occurred in a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, perhaps none were as deliciously unexpected as Kylo Ren (noted hunk Adam Driver) appearing shirtless in front of Rey … and Rey being silly and asking him to cover up. Besides adding a moment of levity to the space opera, director Rian Johnson thinks this “beefcake” moment for Driver was necessary for, uh, cinematic purposes. Definitely cinematic purposes. “Adam looks so damn good because he’d been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes,” Johnson explained to People. “I’m like, ‘Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there.’” And yes, Driver was more than happy to lean into the beefcake aspect of his villain. “No, no, he’s good. He’s great,” assured Johnson. “He knew he looked good.” But you know who looked better? The Porgs, obviously.