Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Harvey Weinstein Denies He Pressured Salma Hayek to Do Sex Scenes

“All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate.”

26 mins ago

Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Ready to Get Serious

The actor on playing himself in a new Amazon show, doing the splits, and his eight dogs.

10:00 a.m.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 Trailer

Ready, kitty girl? The new season premieres on January 25 on VH1.

9:42 a.m.

Sufjan Stevens Almost Voiced Older Elio in Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino also originally wanted Sufjan to make a cameo in the film.

9:37 a.m.

Adam Driver Will Sulk Back to Broadway in a Revival of Burn This

Kylo Ren returns to the stage.

9:25 a.m.

Why Riverdale’s Black Hood Reveal Has to Be a Fake-Out

It’s a bit of a letdown otherwise.

9:00 a.m.

The 10 Best Superhero Stories of 2017

Across comics, movies, and TV.

9:00 a.m.

If the Star Wars Prequels Took Place in a Galaxy With Modern Child-Labor Laws

What the prequels would look like if the Galactic Republic had employed 21st-century standards of child welfare.

8:43 a.m.

Disney to Buy Most of 21st Century Fox in Deal Worth $52.4 Billion

Now it’s official.

1:27 a.m.

Oprah Winfrey Will Receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes

And YOU get a statuette, Oprah.

12:39 a.m.

Colbert Sings a Scathing Cowboy Ballad for Roy Moore and the Horse He Rode in On

You can even sing along!

12:02 a.m.

5 Additional Women Accuse Russell Simmons of Sexual Assault and Misconduct

Nine new women in the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times accused the music mogul of misconduct on Wednesday.

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Mr. Robot Season Finale Recap: Learning to Live

Despite some bumps, Mr. Robot’s third season has been a creative resurgence.

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

ABC Drops Great American Baking Show Amid Johnny Iuzzini Misconduct Allegations

ABC has pulled the remaining episodes after multiple women came forward to accuse series judge Johnny Iuzzini of harassment and abuse.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Scenes From an Italian Restaurant

Benvenuto to RHONJ’s long-awaited Milan episode!

Yesterday at 9:25 p.m.

Morgan Spurlock Calls Himself ‘Part of the Problem’ Regarding Sexual Misconduct

“So starting today, I’m going to be more honest with you and myself. I’m going to lay it all out in the open.”

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

Nelly Rape Case Reportedly Dropped by Prosecutor

Nelly was arrested under suspicion of rape in October.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Midseason Finale Recap: I Saw Betty Kissing Santa Claus

The Black Hood mystery is far from over.

Yesterday at 7:54 p.m.

Tavis Smiley Suspended by PBS Following Sexual-Misconduct Investigation

PBS hired an outside law firm to investigate claims of misconduct.

Yesterday at 7:31 p.m.

4 New Women Come Forward Accusing Russell Simmons of Rape and Sexual Assault

Simmons has faced a stream of misconduct allegations over the past month.