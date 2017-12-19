Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adult film star Dana DeArmond has accused T.J. Miller and Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts of sexual harassment. In a series of tweets posted Tuesday afternoon, DeArmond says she was working on Comedy Central’s Mash Up when the pair harassed her on set. Vogt-Roberts, she alleges, kissed her without her consent after Mash Up’s filming finished. “I said ‘no thank you’ he replied ‘don’t make this weird’ and kissed me anyway,” DeArmond tweeted. Vogt-Roberts directed eight episodes of the Comedy Central series in 2012, plus the 2011 TV movie.

I was harassed by both Tj Miller and the director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shooting for Comedy Central’s Mash Up. I’ve been saying Tj was an asshole for years. So there you go. — Dana DeArmond (@danadearmond) December 19, 2017

I wonder if Jordan Vogt-Roberts was a creep to anyone else. After wrapping mash up he invited me for drinks. I thought he was polite when he walked me to my car. He leaned in for a kiss. I said “no thank you” he replied “don’t make this weird” and kissed me anyway — Dana DeArmond (@danadearmond) December 19, 2017

In a Daily Beast report published Tuesday, a woman who went to college with Miller accused him of sexually assaulting and punching her. In a joint response, Miller and his wife, Kate Gorney, said the woman has “attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us).”