Earlier this week, Alec Baldwin claimed late-night shows have started to resemble “grand juries” after John Oliver grilled Dustin Hoffman over sexual-harassment allegations during an interview at the 92nd Street Y. On Megyn Kelly Today, while promoting his new ABC talk show, Baldwin defended his comments, insisting that he didn’t “want to see people who are innocent get into trouble.” “You certainly want to see everybody who’s guilty of something, who’ve done bad things, wrong things and hurt people, you want to see those people get punished,” Baldwin said. “But I don’t want to see other people get pulled into that, who, there’s a lot of accusations and no proof yet.” Kelly offers little pushback, saying that Hoffman wasn’t in the “same class” as people like Weinstein, and Baldwin adding that “40 years ago” people had a different way of acting, which was wrong, but “seemed to be less problematic than it was now.” Well, seems like those bad actions just don’t deserve to be questioned at all then, whether by late-night or morning talk-show hosts.