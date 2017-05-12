Latest News from Vulture

2:14 a.m.

Fallon Sings a Festive ‘Robert Mueller’s Comin’ to Town’ as Bruce Springsteen

“You better watch out./You better not cry./You better not lie to the FBI.”

1:27 a.m.

Here’s the Thing With Alec Baldwin Is In Development as a Talk Show at ABC

The project would be based on the actor’s WNYC radio series.

12:27 a.m.

John Oliver Reportedly Grills Dustin Hoffman at Q&A Over Sexual Harassment

The 20th anniversary showing of Wag the Dog grew tense as the HBO host and the actor argued over Hoffman’s alleged misconduct.

Yesterday at 11:10 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Season Premiere Recap: Mask for Mask

The big Jax revelation is so much crazier than I expected.

Yesterday at 10:58 p.m.

Bryan Singer Claims He Was Fired From Queen Film for Leaving to Help Ill Parent

“Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true.”

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

Adaptable, Yellow, and Porous Is He! SpongeBob Comes to Broadway

And don’t overlook Hundred Days at NYTW.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

The Weinstein Company Is Being Sued For Millions Over Canceled Amazon Series

A high profile project from David O. Russell was scrapped because of its connections to the embattled studio.

Yesterday at 9:13 p.m.

After Manson Film, Quentin Tarantino Is Reportedly Developing a Star Trek Movie

In space, no one can hear you read that headline and gasp out loud.

Yesterday at 8:28 p.m.

Gabriel Byrne Says Usual Suspects Filming Halted Over Alleged Spacey Misconduct

The actor says he didn’t know why production had stopped for two days until years later.

Yesterday at 6:38 p.m.

New York City Ballet Investigating Peter Martins After Sexual Harassment Claims

Martins has led the company since the 1980s.

Yesterday at 6:29 p.m.

The Best Preshow Advice Tracy Morgan Gave to James Davis

And, believe it or not, his best set was with one of his toughest crowds.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Why Did a Texas School District Ban the Year’s Most Popular YA Book?

Katy Independent School District superintendent Lance Hindt appears to have flouted his district’s policies to pull the book from shelves.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

Christiane Amanpour Will Replace Charlie Rose on PBS

PBS cut ties with Charlie Rose after sexual-assault allegations.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

The decision comes after production had to be shutdown due to a prolonged absence from Singer.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

MSNBC Cuts Ties With Sam Seder Over Roman Polanski Rape Joke

Seder said the 2009 tweet was a satirical response to Hollywood’s defense of Polanski that is now being “willfully misinterpreted.”

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Good Girls Trailer: Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman Break Bad

Premiering February 26 on NBC.

Yesterday at 3:27 p.m.

Netflix Exec Said Company Doesn’t Believe Danny Masterson Accusers

On the sidelines of a kids’ soccer game, a Netflix exec unknowingly spoke to one of Danny Masterson’s accusers.

Yesterday at 2:34 p.m.

The SAG Awards Are Finally Getting a Host: Kristen Bell

Maybe she’ll torture her fellow actors with the Frozen short.

Yesterday at 2:30 p.m.

Meghan McCain Is Pretty Miffed About The View’s Coverage of Mike Flynn

She is not here for Joy Behar’s joy.

Yesterday at 2:28 p.m.

The Story Behind ‘Wells for Boys,’ One of the Best SNL Sketches Ever

SNL writers Julio Torres and Jeremy Beiler reveal how “Wells for Boys” came together.