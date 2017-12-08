Alita: Battle Angel Trailer: Cyborgs, Scientists, Mahershala Ali in Sunglasses

Robert Rodriguez has adapted Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita manga, bringing it several centuries in the future. Christoph Waltz plays a kind scientist-doctor who stumbles upon cyborg Alita (Rosa Salazar), stranded in Iron City’s scrapyard. Unsure of her past, Alita embraces a new life as a bounty hunter while trying to recall life before the scrapyard. But really: The trailer gives glimpses Jennifer Connelly (luminous), Ed Skrein (woke bae), and Moonlight Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (those sunglasses!), who will play dual roles in the film. Alita: Battle Angel will be released on July 20, 2018.