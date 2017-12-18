Well, it only took us 23 years. Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has cracked Billboard Hot 100’s top ten for the first time. The Christmas song is up from its previous No. 11 spot to No. 9. When it was released in 1994, Carey’s song wasn’t eligible to chart on the Top 100 because it wasn’t a “commercially available single,” according to Billboard. In the years since, it has regularly reached the Top 100, but never the Top 10. Beyoncé and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” is still at No. 1. Carey is not the “Queen of Christmas,” remember, so don’t call her that if you run into her and feel moved to thank her. That’s not her appellation.
