Amber Tamblyn isn’t down with the way Rose McGowan has chosen to call out other women in Hollywood. After learning that some actresses are planning to wear black to next month’s Golden Globes in protest of sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood, McGowan shaded this act of solidarity on Twitter. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” she wrote, referencing the fashion brand helmed by Harvey Weinstein’s wife. Tamblyn replied: “Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change.” She continued in the thread: “Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose.” Tamblyn said a black dress is “just the beginning,” and that McGowan shouldn’t be so quick to take cheap shots. When Asia Argento asked Tamblyn why she’d post these tweets instead of calling her friend directly, Tamblyn said that she spoke to McGowan for over an hour before going public with her critique.
Update: Rose McGowan has apologized for saying that women participating in the Golden Globes protest should wear Marchesa gowns designed by Harvey Weinstein’s wife. “The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that,” McGowan wrote. “Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with [designer Georgina Chapman] has ignited something in me that I can’t quite articulate.”
