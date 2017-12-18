Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

Amber Tamblyn isn’t down with the way Rose McGowan has chosen to call out other women in Hollywood. After learning that some actresses are planning to wear black to next month’s Golden Globes in protest of sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood, McGowan shaded this act of solidarity on Twitter. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly and affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” she wrote, referencing the fashion brand helmed by Harvey Weinstein’s wife. Tamblyn replied: “Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change.” She continued in the thread: “Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose.” Tamblyn said a black dress is “just the beginning,” and that McGowan shouldn’t be so quick to take cheap shots. When Asia Argento asked Tamblyn why she’d post these tweets instead of calling her friend directly, Tamblyn said that she spoke to McGowan for over an hour before going public with her critique.

THREAD: Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Our movement is big. And a black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry across the country by the time we’re done. That’s a promise. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

And we stand together in this fight, shoulder to shoulder, weapon to weapon, woman to woman (and man), body to burned body. And our arms are open. And our hearts two fold. And our fire will be a universal scorch. Heed the mantra: #ChangeIsComing — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2017

Update: Rose McGowan has apologized for saying that women participating in the Golden Globes protest should wear Marchesa gowns designed by Harvey Weinstein’s wife. “The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that,” McGowan wrote. “Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with [designer Georgina Chapman] has ignited something in me that I can’t quite articulate.”