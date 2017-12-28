After a bunch of theatergoing wussies erroneously believed that a certain moment in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was marred by technical issues as opposed to, you know, a strategic cinematic choice by director Rian Johnson, some AMC Theater chains recently posted disclaimers to alert people of the “confusing” moment in question. (We at Vulture, unlike other outlets, won’t spoil this moment for you for the sake of surprise! Okay, one hint, it involves Space Dern.) However, the signage is, thankfully, no more. As The Wrap reports, AMC has chosen to removed the disclaimers in question, owing to the fact that people complained that it effectively spoiled one of the most pivotal moments in the film. “The sign was up at two of AMC’s 660 locations. It was removed last week before the media coverage began,” the statement said. Also presumably removed: A Citizen Kane disclaimer that confirms that Rosebud is, indeed, a sled.