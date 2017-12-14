This Is Not A Drill: Anastasia Is Technically Now A Disney Princess

Photo: 20th Century Fox

Literally once upon a December: Today — a day, indeed, in December — Anastasia has technically become a Disney princess. On Thursday, Disney announced it will acquire Fox in a $52.4 billion deal (a move that gets us one step closer to total corporate hegemony, or just a merger that puts all of Marvel’s supers in one shop). But a development that flew under the radar, as pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, is that Anastasia, the cinematic It-girl princess of the ’90s, is now a Disney princess. This is not just a rumor in St. Petersburg. It’s what she deserves!

Anastasia has always seemed like a Disney princess, but the 1997 movie musical was actually produced by Fox Animation Studios. The most unexpected result of this corporate brouhaha? Your Disney princess ranking will take some reevaluating. Where does Anastasia rank between Belle and Mulan? Will she shade Cinderella at Disney Princess brunch? She’ll learn to do it. Something else to consider: Dimitri, as voiced by John Cusack, is definitely the sexiest prince in this new Disney Princess extended universe.