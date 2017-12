Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It seems that the models on ANTM will have to learn a little something about how to smize in drag. VH1 announced today that the new season, hosted by Tyra Banks, returning to reclaim her throne from Rita Ora, will include a crossover that will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Valentina, Katya, and Manila (made all the easier by the fact that RPDR is now on VH1). The new season premieres January 9. Ladies, start your engines — wait, sorry, wrong show.