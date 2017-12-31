Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books and Songs of 2017

Barack Obama shared his favorite songs and books of the year in a Facebook post this afternoon, and not surprisingly, his choices reaffirm his status as America’s coolest (former) president. “During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world,” he wrote. “With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most.” On the books front, Obama selected releases by Ron Chernow, Amy Goldstein, and Naomi Alderman, as well as Shea Serrano’s Basketball (and Other Things) (“Bonus for hoops fans”). His top songs include “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William, “Family Feud” by Jay-Z, and “Sign of The Times” by Harry Styles. Take a look at his full list below: